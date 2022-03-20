Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

4 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at NC State, Second Round; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Oklahoma, Second Round, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Villanova at Michigan, Second Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Belmont at Tennessee, Second Round; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at LSU, Second Round, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Indiana, Second Round; 9 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UCF at UConn, Second Round; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Arizona, Second Round

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA; 7 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Auburn

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Brooklyn

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — Boston at Montreal

