Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at NC State, Second Round; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Oklahoma, Second Round, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Villanova at Michigan, Second Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Belmont at Tennessee, Second Round; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at LSU, Second Round, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Indiana, Second Round; 9 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: UCF at UConn, Second Round; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Arizona, Second Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at UCLA; 7 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at Auburn
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Utah at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Boston at Montreal
