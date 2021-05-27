Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at St. Kilda; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day; 11:30 a.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Nebraska; 4 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round; 6 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St., PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.; 7:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Semifinal; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Northwestern, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Game 1; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Game 1; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Game 1; ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Game 1; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. Florida St., Game 2, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Game 1; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, Game 2
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 3
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Round Robin, Group B; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship: Norway vs. Latvia, Round Robin, Group B; 5 a.m. (Saturday): NHLN — World Championship: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic, Round Robin, Group A
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: FS2 — XFC: Young Guns 2; 10 p.m.: FS2 — XFC 44: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez (Bantamweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets OR Miami at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, Game 7
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Chicago; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle
