Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.: ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 12 p.m.: NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.; 12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 4 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 7 p.m.: USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.; 4:40 a.m. (Sunday): ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma at TCU, ACCN — Louisville at Boston College, BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, CBS — Navy at Air Force, CBSSN — Georgia St. at Army, ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota, ESPNU — Temple at Memphis, FOX — Michigan at Iowa, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Wake Forest at Florida St., ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St., CBS — Alabama at Arkansas, CBSSN — Fresno St. at UConn, ESPN — Northwestern at Penn St., ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas, ESPNU — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, FOX — Oklahoma St. at Baylor, FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland, NFLN — Cent. Michigan at Toledo; 4 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Washington St.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — LSU at Auburn, ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — NC State at Clemson, BTN — Indiana at Nebraska, CBSSN — San Jose St. at Wyoming, ESPN2 — NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show), FS1 — West Virginia at Texas, SECN — Georgia at Missouri; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona; 10:15 p.m.: ESPNU — UC Davis at Montana St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.; 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.); 2:20 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee; 1 a.m. (Sunday): NBATV — Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo; 8:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Chicago
RUGBY (MEN)
4:25 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
RUGBY (WOMEN)
12:50 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Torino at Napoli; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal; 9 a.m.: TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Singles Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
4:40 a.m.: ESPN2 — W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped); 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Michigan; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest, BTN — Rutgers at Purdue; 2 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Illinois, SECN — Kentucky at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia; 12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Georgia Tech at Louisville; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at NC State; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech, PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke, SECN — Missouri at South Carolina; 4:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at California
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.: FS2 — The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris; 12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MiLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MLBN — Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto; 2:20 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Charlotte at Boston; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London; 1 p.m.: CBS — Buffalo at Baltimore, FOX — Tennessee at Indianapolis; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — New England at Green Bay; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago
RUGBY (MEN)
4:25 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United; 3 p.m.: ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland; 5 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City; 7 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Singles Final; 9:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals; 10 p.m.: TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds