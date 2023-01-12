Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Yale at Cornell; 6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio; 7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Purdue, ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron, FS1 — Villanova at Butler; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton, FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky; 7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Missouri; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Minn. Duluth at Omaha
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska, ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
GOLF
9 a.m.: ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu; 11 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Atlanta at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals; 8 p.m.: TENNIS — Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Singles Finals; 12:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA Singles Finals
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.: ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing - Super - G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing - Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.