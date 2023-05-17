Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Penn St.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville, FS1 — UConn at Creighton, SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Syracuse, Quarterfinal; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Boston College, Quarterfinal; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver at North Carolina, Quarterfinal; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern, Quarterfinal
GOLF
11 a.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie); 1 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y., ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, Tampere, Finland; 1 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (12:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress); 7:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago; 8:40 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1
RODEO
7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Unleash the Beast, Fort Worth, Texas; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5, Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
TENNIS
9 a.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal; 2:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal