Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
1 p.m.: CBS — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:15 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 3 p.m.: NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y.; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped)
BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Springfield, Mass.
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md.; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Calgary at B.C.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
3:30 p.m.: FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J., GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — UA NEXT Elite 24: TBD, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: FOX — Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1) OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Miami OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto (3:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Baltimore at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS4 -- Preseason: Indianapolis at Buffalo, NFLN — Preseason: Tennessee at Chicago; 4 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at Carolina; 7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Baltimore; 9 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at LA Rams (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (WOMEN)
9:55 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland; 11:45 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle
SOCCER (MEN)
12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United; 3 p.m.: ABC — LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao; 7 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Forge FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia; 6:30 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
12:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals; 6:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped); 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: NBATV — Exhibition: Southern Cal vs. KK SC Derby
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
3:30 p.m.: FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.: USA — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England; 1 p.m.: CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J.; 2 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (Taped); 7 p.m.: GOLF — USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU — Factory All-American Game: American vs. National, Arlington, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.; 3 p.m.: ABC — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Detroit at Boston; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Miami; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN2 — Atlanta at NY Mets (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Kansas City at New Orleans; 4 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at Las Vegas
RODEO
5 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN)
6:55 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Faraimo, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — New York at Indiana; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Atlanta at Las Vegas