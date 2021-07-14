Thursday
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
4 a.m.: GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round; 6 a.m.: GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, First Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, First Round; 4 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast; 6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada; 10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. U.S.
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP Quarterfinals, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA & Lausanne-WTA, Early Rounds; 4 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals
