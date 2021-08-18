Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees, FSIN -- Miami at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia
RUGBY
6:30 p.m.: FS2 — MLR Draft; 4 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra; 6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles
