Thursday

CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

GOLF

6 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open; 6 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Connecticut vs. Hawaii; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Ohio vs. Tennessee; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: New Jersey vs. Nebraska; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. New England

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL: Women's Lightweight & Heavyweights (Part 2)

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Kansas City; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at NY Yankees, FSIN -- Miami at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: New England at Philadelphia

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.: FS2 — MLR Draft; 4 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Canberra; 6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Deportivo FC vs. Comunicaciones FC

TENNIS

11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBATV — Minnesota at Connecticut; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Los Angeles

