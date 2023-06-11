Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary); 8 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Texas OR Cincinnati at Kansas City
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 5
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
SOCCER (MEN)
11:50 a.m.: FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Ukraine, Bremen, Germany
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds