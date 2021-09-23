Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
BOXING
10:35 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Indiana
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia, ESPNU — Brown at Harvard; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Liberty at Syracuse; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Southern Cal; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Purdue, SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida; 9 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Washington at Cincinnati, ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL Playoffs: South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 9
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session; 4 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA
