Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Thursday): FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Richmond at Brisbane, Elimination Final
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- St. Louis at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Toronto
RUGBY (MEN)
5:45 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN)
12:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria; 3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Liverpool; 7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 2; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 2