Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at North Melbourne; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2; 6 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA Series: The ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State; 7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12
CYCLING
6:30 a.m. (Saturday): NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Competition
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
1 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: FS2 — LUX Fight League 14: Jesus Gutierrez vs. Alfredo Moreno (Bantamweights); 9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights); 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — MLB Draft Combine; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Atlanta at Cincinnati, MLBN — NY Yankees at Boston OR Baltimore at Toronto
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — NBA Draft Combine; 8:30 p.m.: TNT — Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — State of Orgin Women: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MENS)
8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.