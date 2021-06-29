Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Vanderbilt, Game 3 (If Necessary)
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (2 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Pittsburgh at Colorado (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FSIN -- San Diego at Cincinnati, MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 2
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago at Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Minnesota at Phoenix
