Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
BOXING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: FS1 — Creighton at St. John's; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame; 7 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Purdue, SECN — Temple at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United
