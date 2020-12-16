Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

BOXING

9 p.m.: NBCSN — Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: FS1 — Creighton at St. John's; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame; 7 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Purdue, SECN — Temple at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

GOLF

1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Golden State at Sacramento

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — LA Chargers at Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United

Tags

Trending Video