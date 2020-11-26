Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice; 9:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.: FOX — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga; 11:30 a.m.: ESPN — Virginia vs. San Francisco; 12 p.m.: FS1 — Toledo at Xavier; 1 p.m.: BTN — Ohio at Illinois; 1:30 p.m.: ESPN — Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Bryant at Syracuse, BTN — Navy at Maryland, PAC-12N — Pepperdine vs. UCLA; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Seton Hall at Louisville, ESPNU — Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game; 5 p.m.: BTN — Southern at Iowa, PAC-12N — Grambling State at Arizona; 6:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Longwood at Wake Forest, BTN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, FS2 — Eastern Illinois at Marquette, SECN — Valparaiso at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Hartford at Connecticut; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Colorado at Kansas State; 9 p.m.: BTN — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: ACCN — Presbyterian at Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Iowa State at Texas; 1 p.m.: FOX — Nebraska at Iowa; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPN — Central Florida at South Florida; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, FS1 — Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas); 4:30 p.m.: FOX — Stanford at California; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Oregon at Oregon State
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round; 3 p.m.: TNT — The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands
