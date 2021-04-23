Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200; 4 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship
BOWLING
11 a.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Auburn; 5 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Missouri; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: ACCN — Boston College Spring Game; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game; 2 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game; 3 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game, PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Army at Navy, ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Providence at Georgetown; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee; 3 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 8 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Mississippi; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: ESPN — UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit; 2 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at St. Louis; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Washington at NY Mets; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Texas at Chicago White Sox; 9 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.: ESPN — Toronto at New York; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Detroit at Indiana; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.: NHLN — New Jersey at Pittsburgh; 3 p.m.: NBC — Colorado at St. Louis; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
RUGBY
9 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles; 1 a.m. (Sunday): NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at London
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United; 6 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: NBCSN — USATF: The Drake Relays; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — USATF: The Oregon Relays
Sunday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg; 2 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Duke at Virginia; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington St. at California; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State; 5 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Iowa; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Final Round
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville, BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky; 2 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska, ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA, SECN — Missouri at Arkansas; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston; 2 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at St. Louis; 7 p.m.: ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Charlotte; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Orlando; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
SAILING
1 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento; 7 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton; 9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.