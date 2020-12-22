Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon, FS1 — Xavier at Creighton; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State; 5 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at Seton Hall, PAC-12N — Northwestern State at Washington State, SECN — South Carolina (Upstate) at Tennessee; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Providence at Butler; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Penn State; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Villanova at Marquette; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Georgia Tech at Alabama (Birmingham); 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Indiana; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Western Illinois at DePaul; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- New York at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: TNT — Milwaukee at Boston; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona; 7:30 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: São Paulo at Grêmio, Semifinal Leg 1
