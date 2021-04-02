Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 4 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at NC State, SECN — Tennessee at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Baylor, Final Four; 8:30 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Final Four
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson Spring Game; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Southern U. at Jackson St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Championships
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy; 5 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina, SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Florida at Georgia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship; 1:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Purdue; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa at Minnesota; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF
12 p.m.: NBC — The Augusta National Women's Amateur: Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
12 p.m.: ESPN — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
10 a.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — The Wood Memorial; Bluegrass Stakes; Santa Anita Stakes: Kentucky Derby prep races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston; 4 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati, FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at Colorado; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Diego (games joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at San Antonio
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Dallas at Carolina; 10 p.m.: NHLN — San Jose at Los Angeles
RUGBY
4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: Utah at New England; 7 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leeds United; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig; 12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey
SURFING
9 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Singles Final; 3:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Doubles Final
WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Championship Series
Sunday
BOWLING
2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St., SECN — Tennessee at Alabama; 12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — The 3X3U National Championship
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Indiana
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.: ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke, BTN — Indiana at Iowa, SECN — Florida at Georgia; 5 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati, ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Houston at Oakland; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers at LA Clippers; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Golden State at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Orlando at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NBC — Detroit at Tampa Bay; 3 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at New Jersey; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Dallas at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa; 2:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
SURFING
5 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final; 3:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.