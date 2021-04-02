Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA; 4 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at NC State, SECN — Tennessee at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Baylor, Final Four; 8:30 p.m.: CBS — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Gonzaga, Final Four

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson Spring Game; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Southern U. at Jackson St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Championships

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

12 p.m.: ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Navy; 5 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina, SECN — Arkansas at Auburn; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Florida at Georgia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.: FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship; 1:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Purdue; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa at Minnesota; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

12 p.m.: NBC — The Augusta National Women's Amateur: Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

12 p.m.: ESPN — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

10 a.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Championship

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — The Wood Memorial; Bluegrass Stakes; Santa Anita Stakes: Kentucky Derby prep races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston; 4 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati, FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at Colorado; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Diego (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.: NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Dallas at Carolina; 10 p.m.: NHLN — San Jose at Los Angeles

RUGBY

4:30 p.m.: CBSSN — MLR: Utah at New England; 7 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: San Diego at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leeds United; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig; 12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey

SURFING

9 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Singles Final; 3:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Doubles Final

WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Championship Series

Sunday

BOWLING

2 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St., SECN — Tennessee at Alabama; 12:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — The 3X3U National Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

12 p.m.: ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Indiana

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke, BTN — Indiana at Iowa, SECN — Florida at Georgia; 5 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special

GOLF

8 a.m.: GOLF — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: FSIN -- St. Louis at Cincinnati, ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Houston at Oakland; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.: ABC — LA Lakers at LA Clippers; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Golden State at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Orlando at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

12 p.m.: NBC — Detroit at Tampa Bay; 3 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at New Jersey; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — Dallas at Carolina

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Aston Villa; 2:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United

SURFING

5 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Singles Final; 3:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Miami Open: WTA Doubles Final

