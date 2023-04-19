Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Georgia; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal vs. Loyola Marymount, Los Angeles; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Loyola Marymount at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — North Carolina at Duke; 6 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
GOLF
11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, Woodlands, Texas; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 11 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
10 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia, Group B, Basel, Switzerland
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at Boston; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees (Joined in Progress) OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.); 7:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Colorado at Philadelphia (6:30 p.m.); 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, Game 3; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Sacramento at Golden State, Game 3; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2; 7:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 2; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 2; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 2
RODEO
11 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Great Northwest Invitational, Round 2, Everett, Wash.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals