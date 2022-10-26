Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State, ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Utah at Washington St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
11 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at California; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal; 6 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
3 a.m.: ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand; 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda; 3 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Second Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Miami at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Early Rounds