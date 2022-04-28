Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — Delaware St. at Norfolk St.; 7 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Nebraska, ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Illinois St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.)
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.; 2:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — UConn at Georgetown; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Florida St.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Second Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Second Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 6
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Las Vegas
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN)
10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC; 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds