Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 11:30 a.m.: NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall; 1:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: NBC — The Kentucky Derby
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FOX — San Diego at Oakland; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: TNT — Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4; 9 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBC — NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2; 11:45 a.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage; 12 p.m.: ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2; 2:30 p.m.: ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3; 8 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 of Italy; 9:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP of Italy; 11 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals; 1 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The U.S. Nationals; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Education Lottery 200; 6 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500
BOXING
6 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts; 8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (Welterweights)
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Third Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Milwaukee at Cleveland, MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Miami at Tampa Bay; 4 p.m.: TBS — Houston at LA Angels; 7 p.m.: ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: ABC — Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 4; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:50 a.m.: ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland vs. Finland, League B Group 4; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Serbia vs. Turkey, League B Group 3; 8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Inter Miami
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16; 3 p.m.: ESPN — The U.S. Open: Round of 16; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Round of 16
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago vs. Los Angeles
