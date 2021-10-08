Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying; 12 p.m.: NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR; 3:30 p.m.: NBC, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers, CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo, ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), FOX — Maryland at Ohio St., FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor, SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Louisville; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Boise St. at BYU, BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois, CBS — Georgia at Auburn, CBSSN — SMU at Navy, ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan, FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.; 4 p.m.: FOX — Penn St. at Iowa, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St., SECN — North Texas at Missouri; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force, ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech, ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Michigan at Nebraska, ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 8 p.m.: CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M, FOX — Utah at Southern Cal; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa, FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada, ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open; 11:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

6 p.m.: NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.); 8 p.m.: NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS)

10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee; 9 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles

RUGBY

4 p.m.: FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA

Sunday

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Penn St.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College; 12 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Nebraska; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina; 3 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: SECN — Florida at LSU; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Kansas

GOLF

7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes

MARATHON

8 a.m.: NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston; 8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.: NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta; 1 p.m.: CBS — Miami at Tampa Bay; FOX — Green Bay at Cincinnati; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — NY Giants at Dallas; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City

RUGBY

10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:50 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD

Tags

Trending Video