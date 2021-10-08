Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3; 7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying; 12 p.m.: NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR; 3:30 p.m.: NBC, NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers, CBSSN — N. Illinois at Toledo, ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), FOX — Maryland at Ohio St., FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor, SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Louisville; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Boise St. at BYU, BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois, CBS — Georgia at Auburn, CBSSN — SMU at Navy, ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPNU — Ball St. at W. Michigan, FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.; 4 p.m.: FOX — Penn St. at Iowa, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St., SECN — North Texas at Missouri; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Wyoming at Air Force, ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech, ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Michigan at Nebraska, ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 8 p.m.: CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M, FOX — Utah at Southern Cal; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa, FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico St. at Nevada, ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open; 11:30 a.m.: ESPNEWS — PGA Junior League Championship; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
6 p.m.: NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.); 8 p.m.: NBCSN — The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRLS)
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Geico Invitational: TBD
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee; 9 p.m.: TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
4 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Nashville; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles
RUGBY
4 p.m.: FS2 — Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:30 a.m.: NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ACCN — Liberty at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Penn St.; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College; 12 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Nebraska; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Tennessee at South Carolina; 3 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Florida at LSU; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at Kansas
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament; 4:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 3:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes
MARATHON
8 a.m.: NBCSN — The Chicago Marathon
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston; 8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.: NFLN — NY Jets vs. Atlanta; 1 p.m.: CBS — Miami at Tampa Bay; FOX — Green Bay at Cincinnati; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — NY Giants at Dallas; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Buffalo at Kansas City
RUGBY
10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premiership: Northampton at Wasps
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:50 a.m.: ESPNU — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ABC — WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD
