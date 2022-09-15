Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Geelong, Preliminary Final; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Sydney, Preliminary Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
9 p.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Greater Western Sydney; 11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Port Adelaide; 1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Western at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped); 7:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Florida St. at Louisville; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Air Force at Wyoming
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Michigan; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at St. John's; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Michigan St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8:30 p.m.: BTN — Florida at Wisconsin
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.; 9:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Brookwood (Ga.) at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Colorado at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: APPLETV — Baltimore at Toronto; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Oakland at Houston; 8:15 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at St. Louis; 10:15 p.m.: APPLETV — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Quarterfinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Belgium, Italy vs. Argentina; Britain vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Canada