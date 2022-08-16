Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 64, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
12 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada; 3:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada; 7 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Czechia, Quarterfinal, Edmonton, Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. Managua, Nicaragua, Game 1, Williamsport, Penn.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Middleborough, Mass., Game 2, Williamsport, Penn.; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Queensland, Australia, Game 3, Williamsport, Penn.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Honolulu, Hawaii, Game 4, Williamsport, Penn.
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Philadelphia at Cincinnati; 1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Minnesota OR Chicago Cubs at Washington; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Miami OR Baltimore at Toronto (3 p.m.); 8 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers at Milwaukee; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Alajuela, Costa Rica; 8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Houston; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Lyon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 9:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group C, Alajuela, Costa Rica; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — The Women's Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. AC Milan, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped); 11:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Monterrey, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.; 12:30 a.m. (Thursday): CBSSN — The Women's Cup: Ol Reign vs. Club America, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 1; 10 p.m.: ESPN — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 1