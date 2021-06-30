Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 6
ESPYS
7 p.m.: ESPN — ESPYS Nomination Special
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round; 5 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at Oakland OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Games Joined in Progress); 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FSIN -- San Diego at Cincinnati; 9 p.m.: ESPN — MLB All-Star Starters Reveal; 9:40 p.m.: ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 5
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney; 4 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand; 6 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly, Olympic Send-Off Series: U.S. vs. Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round; 6 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League
