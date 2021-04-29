Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide; 5:25 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice; 9:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice; 6:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN — Arkansas at LSU; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round; 4:15 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round; 7:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal; 2:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal; 5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round; 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at The Races, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds
