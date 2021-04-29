Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide; 5:25 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice; 9:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice; 6:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN — Arkansas at LSU; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round; 4:15 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Winners Bracket Second Round; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round; 7:45 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Contenders Bracket Third Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at North Carolina, Semifinal; 2:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. Boston College, Semifinal; 5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Semifinal; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

GOLF

9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round; 10:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at The Races, NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

RUGBY

4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 p.m.: ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Quarterfinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Semifinals, Madrid-WTA: Early Rounds

