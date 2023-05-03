Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame, SECN — Mississippi at Missouri; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Alabama
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
1 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Baltimore; 3:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Baltimore; 6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Milwaukee; 9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Milwaukee
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio; 7:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2; 9:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal; Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal, Doubles Semifinal; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal, Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal