Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four: Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. St. Cloud St., Semifinal; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Frozen Four: Minn. Duluth vs. UMass, Semifinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: ACCN — Albany (NY) at Syracuse
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Maryland; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Louisville, BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
GOLF
3 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (1:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Seattle at Minnesota (4:30 p.m.); 8 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Houston OR LA Angels at Toronto (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers at Miami; 10 p.m.: TNT — Phoenix at LA Clippers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew FC at Real Estelí FC, Round of 16 1st Leg; 10 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja, Round of 16 1st Leg
TENNIS
11 a.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Early Rounds & Doubles Quarterfinal 2
