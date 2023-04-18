Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
BOWLING
7 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — South Florida at Florida; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
GOLF
11 p.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.); 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 2; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2; 10 p.m.: TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.; 12 a.m. (Thursday): CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Suriname vs Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; 5:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Brievengat, Curaçao; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Kansas City at Houston, Group C; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: OL Reign at Angel City, Group B
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds