Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal; 4:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.: USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.; 8 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4:45 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee; 10:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago; 10 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta
RUGBY (MEN)
12:55 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle
SAILING
5 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1, Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta, FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland; 6:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped); 9:15 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Phoenix at Washington; 10 p.m.: ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles