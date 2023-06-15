Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal; 4:55 p.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.: USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles; 3 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.; 8 p.m.: NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4:45 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee; 10:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago; 10 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta

RUGBY (MEN)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle

SAILING

5 p.m.: CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

2:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta, FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland; 6:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped); 9:15 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ION — Phoenix at Washington; 10 p.m.: ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles

