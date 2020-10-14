Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Georgia State at Arkansas State
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Florida State at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas Christian at West Virginia
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights)
MLB BASEBALL
5:07 p.m.: TBS — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if necessary); 8:08 p.m.: FOX, FS1— LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors; 4 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin
