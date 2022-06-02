Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.; 9 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. UCLA, Auburn Regional, Game 1, Auburn, Ala.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Wake Forest, College Park Regional, Game 1, College Park, Md., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Arkansas, Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.; 2 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Notre Dame, Statesboro Regional, Statesboro, Ga.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego vs. Vanderbilt, Corvallis Regional, Game 1, Corvallis, Ore.; 6 p.m.: SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Tennessee, Knoxville Regional, Game 1; 7 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Regional, Game 1, ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Arizona, Coral Gables Regional, Game 1, Miami; 10 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen (Luhe), Germany; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio; 3 p.m.: USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Washington at Cincinnati
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN)
9 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: Austin at Houston
SOCCER (MEN)
9:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Azerbaijan, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group D, Barcelona, Spain
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris; 11 a.m.: NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — French Open Juniors Girls' and Boys' Singles Finals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.: CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix