Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Florida State; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida; 7 p.m.: BTN — Penn State at Ohio State, CBSSN — Marquette at Providence, ESPN2 — Georgia at South Carolina, FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas; 9 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Maryland, CBSSN — Boise State at Colorado State, ESPN2 — Kansas State at Baylor, ESPNU — Washington State at Colorado, FS1 — St. John's at DePaul; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Villanova at Xavier; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.: GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Final Round
GOLF
11 p.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Charlotte; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN —LA Lakers at Philadelphia; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Chicago at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.