Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — Hofstra at Northeastern; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan, FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ESPN2 — Iowa St. at West Virginia, ESPNU — Syracuse at Florida St., SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Georgetown at Providence; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St., FS1 — DePaul at Villanova; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama, ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor, SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego St. at Utah St.; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — UNLV at Wyoming
GOLF
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, First Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Miami; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Boston; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.: TNT — Minnesota at Dallas
RUGBY (MEN)
2 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Wests at New Zealand, Preseason Trials
SOCCER (MEN)
1:50 p.m.: FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Rabat, Morocco; 3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA, Linz-WTA Early Rounds