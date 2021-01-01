Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: CBS — Missouri at Arkansas, ESPN2 — Texas at Kansas, ESPNU — Memphis at Temple, FOX — Creighton at Providence, FS1 — DePaul at St. John's; 12:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Duquesne at George Washington; 1 p.m.: SECN — Florida A&M at South Carolina; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia, CBS — Louisiana State at Florida, ESPN2 — Iowa at Rutgers, ESPNU — Texas Christian at Kansas State; 2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — Ohio at Ball State; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina, CBS — Colorado State at San Diego State, ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma, PAC-12N — Utah at Southern California; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall, NBCSN — Fordham at La Salle; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at Richmond; 6 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Illinois, ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee, ESPNU — Wichita State at Mississippi, PAC-12N — California at Oregon State, SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Arizona State at Washington, NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Marquette at Georgetown; 8 p.m.: BTN — Michigan State at Nebraska, ESPN2 — Duke at Florida State, PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Boise State at San Jose State; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga, ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Gator Bowl: Kentucky vs. North Carolina State; 12:30 p.m.: ABC — Outback Bowl: Mississippi vs. Indiana; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Orange Bowl: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M
IIHF HOCKEY
12 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Germany, Quarterfinal; 3:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal; 7 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal; 10:30 p.m.: NHLN — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: NBATV — Sacramento at Houston; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- New York at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Toronto at New Orleans
RUGBY
9:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Pro14: Glasgow at Edinburgh; 2:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Pro14: Connacht at Leinster
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Crystal Palace; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Penn State; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — Lehigh at Lafayette College; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — St. Joseph's at Rhode Island; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, CBSSN — Navy at Bucknell, ESPNU — Southern Illinois at Drake; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Houston at Southern Methodist; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Miami, CBSSN — Duquesne at Dayton, ESPNU — Houston at Central Florida; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Kentucky at Mississippi State, SECN — Texas A&M at Florida; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina State, CBSSN — George Washington at Fordham, FS1 — DePaul at Marquette, PAC-12N — California at Arizona; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Iowa State at Texas, SECN — Georgia at Auburn; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Michigan at Northwestern, SECN — Missouri at Arkansas; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona State
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Boston at Detroit; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Portland at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, FOX — Dallas at NY Giants; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Jacksonville at Indianapolis, FOX — Green Bay at Chicago; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Washington at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley; 9:10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.