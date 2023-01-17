Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — UConn at Seton Hall; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville, BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska, CBSSN — Saint Louis at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2 — Auburn at LSU, ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Virginia, SECN — Florida at Texas A&M; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Xavier at DePaul; 9 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Iowa, CBSSN — Providence at Marquette, ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., SECN — Arkansas at Missouri; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at California; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Oklahoma City at Indiana; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Minnesota at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston at NY Islanders; 10 p.m.: TNT — Dallas at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.: CBSSN — The Italian Super Cup: AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — FISU: World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.