Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Duke; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Dartmouth at Stanford
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia at NC State; 8 p.m.: ACCN — E. Kentucky at Louisville
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Bowling Green at Ohio St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Louisville, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Detroit at Indiana; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at LA Chargers
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
SAILING
12 a.m. (Friday): CBSSN — SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 1, Sydney Harbour
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: FS2 — 2022/23 UEFA Nations League Opening Draw; 2:40 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Chelsea
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition First Round and Women's Exhibition; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds and Doubles Quarterfinals; 4 p.m.: TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Abu Dhabi Exhibition Fifth Place and Semifinals; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals
