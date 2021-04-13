Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: BTN — Johns Hopkins at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech; 7 p.m.: SECN — Southern Miss. at Mississippi St.
GOLF
7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.); 3:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at San Francisco; 4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at Kansas City OR NY Yankees at Toronto (games joined in progress); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Texas at Tampa Bay
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia; 9:35 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Colorado at St. Louis; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg; 8 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg; FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
