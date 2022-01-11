Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Villanova at Xavier; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest, BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St., ESPN2 — LSU at Florida, ESPNU — Temple at Tulsa, SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah St. at Colorado St.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — St. John's at UConn; 9 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Louisville, BTN — Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St., SECN — Missouri at Arkansas; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Washington; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — Boise St. at Nevada
GOLF
12 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, First Round, Tampines Course, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Boston at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Dallas at New York; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Brooklyn at Chicago
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: TNT — Montreal at Boston; 10 p.m.: TNT — Toronto at Arizona
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Gigantes de Carolina at Indios de Mayagüez, Semifinal, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN)
1:55 p.m.: ESPN — Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan, Final; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Early Rounds; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Sydney-WTA, Adelaide 2-WTA Quarterfinals
