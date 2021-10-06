Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at Tulane, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Duke; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal, SECN — Alabama at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston; 8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA
