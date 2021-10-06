Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at Tulane, ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Duke; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal, SECN — Alabama at Arkansas; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

GOLF

8 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Open de España; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston; 8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit; 10 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA

