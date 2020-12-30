Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: ACCN — Catawba at Wake Forest; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah State at Air Force, PAC-12N — Arizona State at Washington State; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Brigham Young at Pepperdine, FS1 — Utah at UCLA; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Michigan at Maryland, PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Colorado at Southern California, PAC-12N — California at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Penn State; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami; 2 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Florida at South Carolina; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa; 2 p.m.: CBS — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. San Jose; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Liberty Bowl: Tennessee vs. West Virginia
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: FSIN -- Cleveland at Indiana; 6:30 p.m.: NBATV — Philadelphia at Orlando; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Utah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.