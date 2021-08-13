Saturday, August 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Melbourne; 3 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 1, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin; 1 p.m.: NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis; 2 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National - 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 9 p.m.: NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National - 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped); 10 p.m.: NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Unadilla National - 450 Moto 2, New Berlin, N.Y. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Week 7: From Las Vegas
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (Super Flyweights), Tulsa, Okla., SHO — Championship Boxing: Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. John Riel Casimero (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Saskatchewan
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada, NBC — US Men's Amateur: Semifinals, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Third Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.; 1 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, London Golf Club, Ash, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chrome LC, Albany, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Arsenault vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. South Dakota, Midwest Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.; 12 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Connecticut, New England Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.; 2 p.m.: ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Hawaii, West Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.; 4 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Michigan, Great Lakes Regional Final, Whitestown, Ind.; 6 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Pennsylvania, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Bristol, Conn.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Washington, Northwest Regional Final, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — Cincinnati at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Denver vs. Dallas, Las Vegas; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Miami, Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Las Vegas; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Indiana vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Toronto, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Cleveland vs. New York, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Portland vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Miami at Chicago; 4 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Minnesota; 7 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Jacksonville; 10 p.m.: NFLN — LA Chargers at LA Rams
RODEO
8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 1, Little Rock, Ark.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Everton; 10 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Norwich City; 6 p.m.: FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (Taped), FS1 — Liga MX: Pachuca at Monterrey
SURFING
8:30 a.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Corona Open Mexico, Oaxaca, Mexico
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 1, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinal 2, WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2
Sunday, August 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Race 2, Tempelhof Airport Circuit, Berlin, CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan. (Taped); 1 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis; 2 p.m.: FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa.; 3 p.m.: FOX — NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan.; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Austria, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria (Taped)
FLAG FOOTBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: CBSSN — AFFL: TBD, Quarterfinal, Houston
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dumbarnie Links, Leven, Scotland; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF — U.S. Men's Amateur: Championship Match, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Alberta, Canada, NBC — U.S. Men's Amateur: Championship Match, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Pinnacle Bank Championship, Final Round, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.; 1 a.m. (Monday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, London Golf Club, Ash, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Chaos LC vs. Redwoods LC, Albany, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wood vs. Team Glynn, Boyds, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: TBS — NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at LA Angels OR Toronto at Seattle (Games Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Dallas vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas; 4 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Milwaukee vs. Washington, Las Vegas; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Utah vs. LA Clippers, Las Vegas; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Minnesota vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Orlando vs. Houston, Las Vegas; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Summer League: Golden State vs. New Orleans, Las Vegas; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Summer League: Memphis vs. Chicago, Las Vegas
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at Indianapolis
RODEO
12:30 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Little Rock, Ark. (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Round 2 & Championship Round, Little Rock, Ark. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United; 11:25 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur; 1:50 p.m.: ABC — La Liga: Real Sociedad at FC Barcelona; 4 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: LAFC at Atlanta United; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna: 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Coppa Italia: TBA, First Round (Taped)
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Canada-ATP/WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals; 6:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: ESPN — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: ABC — Seattle at Chicago; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Atlanta at Phoenix
