Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
4 a.m.: FS2 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.; 2:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas; 4:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.; 5:55 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Syracuse at Clemson, BTN — Indiana at Rutgers, CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army, ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU, ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU — Houston at Navy, FOX — Iowa at Ohio St., SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee; 2:30 p.m.: PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame; 3 p.m.: FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St., ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest, BTN — Northwestern at Maryland, CBS — Mississippi at LSU, CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane, ESPNU — BYU at Liberty, FOX — UCLA at Oregon; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford, SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force, ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama, ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show); 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Minnesota at Penn St., ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina, SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville, FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU, PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.; 9:45 p.m.: FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada, ESPN — Washington at California; 11 p.m.: ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St., ESPNU — NC Central at SC State (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Illinois; 9 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.; 8 p.m.: USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped); 11 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 a.m.: ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3; 7:30 p.m.: FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia; 7 p.m.: BALLY -- Detroit at Indiana; 8:30 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.: NHLN — Minnesota at Boston; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Dallas at Montréal
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts, USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:45 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India; 10:15 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas; 1:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped); 2:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
4 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St., PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah; 4 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Georgia; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh; 2 p.m.: SECN — South Carolina at LSU; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at California
FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.: E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5; 7 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Cleveland; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Indianapolis at Tennessee, FOX — Green Bay at Washington; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.: ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur; 1 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma; 8 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:55 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)
TENNIS
10 a.m.: TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final