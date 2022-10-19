Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
3:30 a.m. (Friday): FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh; 7 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Michigan, SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St., PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.; 11 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham; 8 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals