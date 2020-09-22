Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
BOXING
10 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Boston vs. Miami, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round; 4 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round ---
