Wednesday

BOXING

10 p.m.: FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina State at Duke

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLBN — LA Angels at San Diego; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Louis at Kansas City; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Boston vs. Miami, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

TENNIS

4 a.m.: TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round; 4 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Early Rounds; Strasbourg-WTA Quarterfinals; Roland Garros Qualifying 3rd Round ---

