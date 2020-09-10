Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2; 7 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round; 9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: PARAMOUNT — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.); 6 p.m.: FS1 — Atlanta at Washington; 7:30 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: TNT — Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7; 9 p.m.: TNT — Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: USA — Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals; 12 p.m.: ESPN2 — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final; 4 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Chicago vs. Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Seattle vs. Phoenix
