Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Miami; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Boston, Game 2
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:50 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.