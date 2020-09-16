Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Duke; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Miami; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Boston, Game 2

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.: NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:50 p.m.: FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1

Tags

Recommended for you