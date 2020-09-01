Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles
GOLF
6 a.m. (Thursday): GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Toronto at Miami; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Arizona at Los Angeles
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPN — Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 2; 9 p.m.: ESPN — Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 7
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: TBA — Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United; 7:45 p.m.: FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Atlético Ottawa vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Second Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles vs. Dallas; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Washington vs. Seattle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.