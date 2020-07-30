Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Essendon; 3 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom; 6:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India; 9 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio; 11:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
12 p.m.: ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥1, Columbia, Md.; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Semifinal ‥2, Columbia, Md.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — The Stx National Showcase: TBD, Championship, Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: ESPN — Doosan at KT; 4:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — SK at KT
LACROSSE
7 p.m.: NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Milwaukee; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at Detroit; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: NBATV — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 6:45 p.m.: ESPN — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.; 9:05 p.m.: ESPN — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Manly Warringah
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — New York vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Indiana vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
